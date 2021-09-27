Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.78.

NYSE:NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

