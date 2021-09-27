Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce $81.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $407.41 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $422.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD opened at $10.87 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.