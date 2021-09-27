Critical Analysis: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) vs. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 5.98 $2.13 million $1.20 4.19 SBA Communications $2.08 billion 18.14 $24.10 million $9.44 36.54

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orchid Island Capital and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 SBA Communications 0 2 12 1 2.93

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $366.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.61% 1.98% SBA Communications 12.33% -5.61% 2.84%

Summary

SBA Communications beats Orchid Island Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS comprise of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

