Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 2 5 0 2.71 Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $36.03, suggesting a potential downside of 18.52%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.28 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -37.79

Whiting Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Whiting Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

