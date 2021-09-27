Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

TRMLF opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.5429 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

