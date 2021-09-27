Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

