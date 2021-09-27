Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.23 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.
Surge Energy Company Profile
