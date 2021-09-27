Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.23 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

