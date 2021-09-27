Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given “Buy” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.61. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.