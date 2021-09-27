Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$55.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.06.

Enbridge stock opened at C$50.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$51.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1425359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

