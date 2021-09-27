Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LABP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

