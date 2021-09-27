Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,575,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

