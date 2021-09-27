ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

ORIC opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

