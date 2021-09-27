PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $163,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

