Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in May 2020. The company successfully launched Qinlock and the drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera also completed enrollment in the phase III INTRIGUE study in second-line GIST patients. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates, including vimseltinib, rebastinib and DCC-3116. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

