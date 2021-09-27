Comparing Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yelp and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 7 3 0 2.08 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $35.56, suggesting a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 1.96% 2.24% 1.63% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yelp and PhoneX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $872.93 million 3.40 -$19.42 million ($0.27) -149.59 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.41 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yelp.

Volatility & Risk

Yelp has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yelp beats PhoneX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements. The company was founded by Douglas Feirstein, Christian Croft, and Daniel Brauser on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

