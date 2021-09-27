Financial Comparison: Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) vs. KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

This table compares Mail.ru Group and KDDI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.61 -$288.71 million N/A N/A KDDI $49.94 billion 1.59 $6.12 billion $1.33 12.95

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mail.ru Group and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 KDDI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mail.ru Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than KDDI.

Volatility and Risk

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24% KDDI 12.26% 12.67% 6.41%

Summary

KDDI beats Mail.ru Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; and MRG Digital Lab, an advertising services and technologies laboratory. Additionally, it develops media projects comprising News Mail.ru, Hi-Tech Mail.ru, Lady Mail.ru, Auto Mail.ru, Health Mail.Ru, Kids Mail.Ru, Cinema Mail.ru, Realty Mail.ru, Pets Mail.ru, All Pharmacies, Sport Mail.ru, and Hi-Chef Mail.ru. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services. The Business Services segment provides communication services, ICT solutions, data center services for companies The Others segment handles communication equipment construction and maintenance, and research and development of information and communication technology. The company was founded by Kazuo Inamori on June 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.