DZ Bank Begins Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.29.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.