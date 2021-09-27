Needham & Company LLC Boosts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $78.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

