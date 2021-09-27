Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $19.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.15 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $18.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $77.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.53 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.84. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

