Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $2.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several research firms have commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

