BMO Capital Markets Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

