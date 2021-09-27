CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.22.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$116.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

