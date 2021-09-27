Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. It is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce costs. It should also gain from higher global demand for aluminum, supported by strong manufacturing activities. The company is taking actions to increase production on the back of sustained strength in global aluminum markets. Moreover, it has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher alumina costs which are expected to hurt margins. The company is also witnessing price inflation across key commodities, most significantly in energy. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

