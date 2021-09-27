Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.73 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

