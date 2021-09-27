Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Annexon stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.39. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 57.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 27.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,447,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 311,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 71.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 410,988 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

