BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $366.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

