Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) versus Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Critical Survey

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -1,067.07% -67.06% -48.08% Ovid Therapeutics N/A 91.02% 78.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $6.48 million 170.71 -$51.01 million ($1.20) -15.06 Ovid Therapeutics $12.62 million 18.57 -$81.04 million ($1.39) -2.48

Aclaris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovid Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25

Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.23%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

