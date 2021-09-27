Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $433.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of HELE opened at $227.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.93 and a 200 day moving average of $223.42.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.