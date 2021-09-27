Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BUR opened at $10.89 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 438,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $8,126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Burford Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 421.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 130,780 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

