Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.