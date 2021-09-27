Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

