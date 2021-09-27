Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $105.70 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

