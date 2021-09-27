Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -322.00. Docebo has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth $16,272,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

