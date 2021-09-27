Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

