Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of WOOF opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,049,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

