The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,000” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

