Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.94 ($9.34).

Shares of SHA opened at €6.71 ($7.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.50. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

