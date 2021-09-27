Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 12.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 80.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $830,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

