Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Compass has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

