A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Head to Head Survey

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for A. O. Smith and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith 1 3 2 0 2.17 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

A. O. Smith currently has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Traeger has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.79%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than A. O. Smith.

Profitability

This table compares A. O. Smith and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith 13.69% 24.38% 14.30% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A. O. Smith and Traeger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith $2.90 billion 3.52 $344.90 million $2.16 29.66 Traeger $545.77 million 4.90 $31.60 million N/A N/A

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Traeger on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

