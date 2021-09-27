Head to Head Comparison: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) vs. Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 36.81% 5.62% 0.90% Crédit Agricole 18.33% 6.50% 0.24%

7.7% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Crédit Agricole, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 0 0 2.00 Crédit Agricole 1 4 5 0 2.40

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.93%. Crédit Agricole has a consensus price target of $15.02, indicating a potential upside of 117.68%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than Crédit Agricole.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Crédit Agricole pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Crédit Agricole pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and Crédit Agricole’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $187.68 million 3.55 $63.59 million N/A N/A Crédit Agricole $23.42 billion 1.82 $3.08 billion $0.69 10.00

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A beats Crédit Agricole on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, which include term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and

