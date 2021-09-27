Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43% Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01%

This table compares Fission Uranium and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -66.48 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.43 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Fission Uranium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Risk & Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $0.95, indicating a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Ferroglobe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

