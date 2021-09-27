Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average is $239.46. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

