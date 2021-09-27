Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $395.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $442.58.

Shares of ROKU opened at $321.89 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $176.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

