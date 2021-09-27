Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.04.

BRX opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

