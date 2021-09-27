Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. AON posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the period.

NYSE:AON opened at $299.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.78 and its 200 day moving average is $252.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

