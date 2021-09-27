AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($130.65) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AZN opened at GBX 8,845 ($115.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,413.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

