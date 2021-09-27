Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Head to Head Analysis

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.22 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.55 Accenture $44.33 billion 4.86 $5.11 billion $7.46 45.47

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54% Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accenture 0 5 19 0 2.79

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $350.76, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Accenture.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government depart

