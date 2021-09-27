Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Decreased by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

