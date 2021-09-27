Brokers Set Expectations for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Friday, September 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will earn ($3.80) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

MTN stock opened at $351.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.22. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $208.72 and a fifty-two week high of $352.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

