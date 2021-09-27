JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMEHF opened at $26.80 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.
About Nomura Real Estate
